Disney Cruise Line Announces an Extension of Final Payments and Relaxed Cancellation Fees for Sailings Through September 30

Disney Cruise Line has announced that starting today, March 5, there will be a final payment extension for sailings through September 30, 2021.

They will also be relaxing the cruise cancellation fee for sailings through September 30, 2021.

Disney Cruise Line had recently changed the cruise date flexibility option allowing Guests to change their sail date up to 15 days prior to their scheduled cruises that are booked by April 30, for cruise dates sailing on or before September 30, 2021.

Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and nontransferable.

The relaxed cruise cancellation fees are described below for sailings through September 30, 2021:

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date

60 days or more – No Fee

59 – 45 days – Deposit per Guest

44 – 30 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date

60 days or more – No fee

59 – 56 days – Deposit per Guest

55 – 30 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date

60 days or more – Deposit per Guest

59 – 56 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest

55 – 30 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest

29 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest

If you have any questions about the announcement, please contact your Travel Agent.