“GMA 3” Guest List: Matt Mauser, Marlee Matlin and More to Appear Week of March 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are authors, counselors and religious leaders who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 8-12:

Monday, March 8 Matt Mauser (Christina Mauser Foundation)

Tuesday, March 9 Frankie Miranda (President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation) Emily Balcetis ( Clearer, Closer, Better ) The Busby Family ( OutDaughtered ) Sam Morril ( Up On The Roof )

Wednesday, March 10 Dr. Richard Carmona (Former U.S. Surgeon General) Marlee Matlin ( CODA ) David Alan Grier ( Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! )

Thursday, March 11 – One year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic David Kessler & Rev. Angela T. Khabeb COVID-19 survivors First person to donate convalescent plasma in the U.S.

Friday, March 12 Justice Smith ( Generation ) Tamika Palmer & family attorney Lonita Baker Lysa TerKeurst



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.