GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are authors, counselors and religious leaders who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 8-12:
- Monday, March 8
- Matt Mauser (Christina Mauser Foundation)
- Tuesday, March 9
- Frankie Miranda (President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation)
- Emily Balcetis (Clearer, Closer, Better)
- The Busby Family (OutDaughtered)
- Sam Morril (Up On The Roof)
- Wednesday, March 10
- Dr. Richard Carmona (Former U.S. Surgeon General)
- Marlee Matlin (CODA)
- David Alan Grier (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!)
- Thursday, March 11 – One year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic
- David Kessler & Rev. Angela T. Khabeb
- COVID-19 survivors
- First person to donate convalescent plasma in the U.S.
- Friday, March 12
- Justice Smith (Generation)
- Tamika Palmer & family attorney Lonita Baker
- Lysa TerKeurst
