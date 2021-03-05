As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, musicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 8-13:
- Monday, March 8
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Tanous (Food Between Friends)
- Diane von Furstenberg (Own It)
- Performance by Zara Larsson
- Tuesday, March 9
- Jennifer Garner (Yes Day)
- Angeline Boulley (The Firekeeper’s Daughter)
- Performance by Daddy Yankee
- Wednesday, March 10
- Damson Idris (Snowfall)
- Stephen A. Smith (Stephen A’s World)
- Edgar Ramírez (Yes Day)
- Thursday, March 11
- Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar)
- Performance by Kelly Rowland
- Friday, March 12
- Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Jenna Ortega (Yes Day)
- Saturday, March 13
- Binge This! with Lawrence K. Jackson
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.