“GMA” Guest List: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Stephen A. Smith and More to Appear Week of March 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, musicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 8-13:

Monday, March 8 Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Tanous ( Food Between Friends ) Diane von Furstenberg ( Own It ) Performance by Zara Larsson

Tuesday, March 9 Jennifer Garner ( Yes Day ) Angeline Boulley ( The Firekeeper’s Daughter ) Performance by Daddy Yankee

Wednesday, March 10 Damson Idris ( Snowfall ) Stephen A. Smith ( Stephen A’s World ) Edgar Ramírez ( Yes Day )

Thursday, March 11 Kofi Siriboe ( Queen Sugar ) Performance by Kelly Rowland

Friday, March 12 Giacomo Gianniotti ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Jenna Ortega ( Yes Day )

Saturday, March 13 Binge This! with Lawrence K. Jackson Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.