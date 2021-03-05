“Pose” Will Be Ending With Its Third Season on FX

The FX show Pose will be ending after its third season with seven episodes, premiering on May 2.
- FX has announced the final season of Pose will be season three.
- The show will also have a shorter season, with only seven episodes.
- Season three will premiere on Sunday, May 2 at 10:00 pm ET with two episodes.
- Steven Canals, co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of the series, released a statement on Twitter about the show’s end, saying they made the decision because they have reached the end of their intended story.
Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseOnFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you in May 2nd when we debut. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/P9fMZfrS06
— Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 5, 2021
Full Statement from Steven Canals:
- “Write the TV show you want to watch!” That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting. At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself.
- I, Along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”
He also released the following video message:
A message from executive producer and co-creator @StevenCanals on the third and final season of #PoseFX, premiering May 2. pic.twitter.com/f3mfyK3SEQ
— PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) March 5, 2021
- Co-creator Ryan Murphy said, “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful.”
- Pose is has been hailed as a groundbreaking show for its LGBTQ+ subject matter and cast. The series has one of the largest casts of transgender actors in series regular roles.