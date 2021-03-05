“WandaVision” Episode 8 Soundtrack Now Available

With the final episode of WandaVision debuting today on Disney+, Walt Disney Records released WandaVision: Episode 8 Original Soundtrack.
- The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck (Frozen 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen).
- The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
- Beck composed and produced all score tracks on each WandaVision album.
- In addition to writing the theme and songs, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez also produced each song.
- The WandaVision Original Soundtrack producers are Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman, and Dave Jordan.
- The Episode 9 soundtrack will be released next Friday, March 12.
- You can find the WandaVision soundtracks on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Vevo.
WandaVision is available to stream now on Disney+.