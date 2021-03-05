“WandaVision” Episode 8 Soundtrack Now Available

With the final episode of WandaVision debuting today on Disney+, Walt Disney Records released WandaVision: Episode 8 Original Soundtrack.

The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck ( Frozen 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp ) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Frozen ).

The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

Beck composed and produced all score tracks on each WandaVision album.

album. In addition to writing the theme and songs, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez also produced each song.

The WandaVision Original Soundtrack producers are Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman, and Dave Jordan.

The Episode 9 soundtrack will be released next Friday, March 12.

WandaVision is available to stream now on Disney+.