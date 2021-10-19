New “20/20” Tells Story of “Jekyll and Hyde” Surgeon Robert Bierenbaum who Doctored Flight Log Linked to Wife’s Disappearance

The next edition of ABC’s 20/20 explores the life and lies of surgeon Robert Bierenbaum who’s “Jekyll and Hyde” personality traits meant danger for his first wife.

What’s Happening:

The next episode of ABC 20/20 will focus on the story of Robert Bierenbaum, a surgeon with a successful life who was hiding a dark side.

While he appeared to have everything, a great career, fantastic hobbies such as skiing, cooking and being a pilot, and spoke multiple languages, behind the scenes he was violent and controlling. His Jekyll and Hyde personality frightened those closest to him, including his wife Gail Katz-Bierenbaum.

Katz-Bierenbaum confided in friends that she was afraid of him and when she disappeared in 1985 authorities suspected her husband was responsible.

Without physical evidence of Bierenbaum’s involvement, he was able to evade charges and moved across the country to start a new life.

However, prosecutors found a doctored flight log from the day of Katz-Bierenbaum’s disappearance and were finally able to catch him.

The upcoming 20/20 story is told through reporting by ABC News anchor John Quiñones and features rare home videos of Katz-Bierenbaum and never-before-seen photos of Bierenbaum.

Additionally, the program will include exclusive interviews with the women romantically involved with Bierenbaum after he left New York City, authorities involved in the case, and friends and family of Katz-Bierenbaum: Stephanie Youngblood, who denied his proposal and shares new details about their relationship Karen Caruana, who dated Bierenbaum just weeks after his wife went missing Barb Cooper, the nanny for Bierenbaum's child with his second wife Alayne Katz, Katz-Bierenbaum's sister Denise Kastenbaum, Katz-Bierenbaum's closest childhood friend Daniel Bibb and Steve Saracco, the original prosecutors Virgilio Dalsass, the missing persons police officer who was the ​first on the case Judge Leslie Crocker Synder, who sentenced Bierenbaum to 20 years to life in prison

20/20 airs on Friday, October 22 (9:01-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and streams on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu

Creative Team:

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.

is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.