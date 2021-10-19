ESPN Announces Multi-Year Media Rights Deal with CIAA for Men’s and Women’s Basketballs Tournaments

ESPN has announced a new multi-year agreement with CIAA to provide media coverage of men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association (CIAA) have announced a multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement.

This new deal brings to the network men’s and women’s basketball tournaments across the conference and will enhance ESPN’s college sports portfolio as well as coverage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

ESPNU will air both CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Games.

All 22 games of both tournaments will also be available on an ESPN platform through at least 2024. This agreement marks the first time both men’s and women’s tournaments will have expanded coverage on ESPN platforms.

The 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place February 22-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

What They’re Saying:

Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions: “We are excited to carry the men’s and women’s CIAA basketball tournament on ESPN platforms adding to our expansive conference tournament coverage and commitment to HBCU sports. The CIAA tournament is more than just a basketball event, it is an incredible cultural gathering with past, present and future hall of famers and legendary coaches. We are so honored to be able to tell its story.”

“We are excited to carry the men’s and women’s CIAA basketball tournament on ESPN platforms adding to our expansive conference tournament coverage and commitment to HBCU sports. The CIAA tournament is more than just a basketball event, it is an incredible cultural gathering with past, present and future hall of famers and legendary coaches. We are so honored to be able to tell its story.” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams: “Teaming up with ESPN to showcase the rich legacy of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments across their digital platforms is right where we want to be in terms of exposure of our championship. This relationship properly aligns with our strategic plan to enhance the visibility and experience of our student-athletes, coaches, member institutions, and the CIAA community, including our fans and alumni. I am excited to renew our relationship with ESPN.”

About ESPN+: