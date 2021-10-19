“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Second Season Greenlit at Disney Junior

Following the debut of the new Disney Junior show, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, in August, the network has greenlit a second season of the series.

What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse Funhouse has been renewed for a second season by its network, Disney Junior, after a successful debut on the channel in August.

has been renewed for a second season by its network, Disney Junior, after a successful debut on the channel in August. The animated series that has captured the hearts of preschoolers and their families features Disney’s #1 star, Mickey Mouse and his pals—Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto, and new character Funny. The series has garnered nearly 12 million video views on Disney Junior YouTube, with new episodes ranking #1 on the Disney Junior channel.

The first six episodes of season one will begin streaming on Disney+ Disney Channel

Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, Mickey Mouse Funhouse features Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), who leads the Sensational Six on magical adventures. The series demonstrates imaginative play and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity and ingenuity.

What They’re Saying:

Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior: “The enduring love for Mickey Mouse and friends continues to be shared from generation to generation, and we are eager to provide more opportunities for preschool audiences and their families to connect with these beloved characters. We look forward to showcasing new fun-filled destinations in season two for young viewers to explore and expand their imaginations.”