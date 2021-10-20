Take a Cruise Along the Danube River with Adventures by Disney

Celebrate the holidays by taking a cruise through the Danube River with Adventures by Disney, on a 8-day/7-night vacation.
- Adventures by Disney is offering an exclusive sailing with AmaWaterways, allowing guests to ring in the holiday season while sailing through the heart of Europe.
- The sailing begins December 20, 2021.
- You can book this 8-day/7-night vacation now and save $500 per person, as long as you book by December 6.
