James Gunn Confirms Filming has Begun for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that filming has begun for the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to EPCOT next year.

In a conversation on Twitter, Gunn revealed that filming has not yet begun on Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

. He did however go on to say that they have begun shooting for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Gunn also went on to say that filming for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will being along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which he says is still “a while off.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be coming to EPCOT next year while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn't slated to hit theaters until May 5, 2023.

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

The attraction is intended to be a family-friendly adventure on a new type of roller coaster that features 360-degree vehicle rotation and includes Disney’s first reverse launch system on a coaster.

More specifically, the ride is now being described as a "family thrill coaster" — one step up from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom.

The new attraction will be located in EPCOT’s first ever “other-world” pavilion: the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in 2022.