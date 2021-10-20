James Gunn Confirms Filming has Begun for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that filming has begun for the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to EPCOT next year.
- In a conversation on Twitter, Gunn revealed that filming has not yet begun on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
- He did however go on to say that they have begun shooting for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021
- Gunn also went on to say that filming for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will being along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he says is still “a while off.”
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be coming to EPCOT next year while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t slated to hit theaters until May 5, 2023.
About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:
- The attraction is intended to be a family-friendly adventure on a new type of roller coaster that features 360-degree vehicle rotation and includes Disney’s first reverse launch system on a coaster.
- More specifically, the ride is now being described as a “family thrill coaster” — one step up from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom.
- In a Disney Parks Blog post, Imagineer Zach Ridley refers to the attraction as “An intergalactic chase through space and time.”
- The new attraction will be located in EPCOT’s first ever “other-world” pavilion: the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in 2022.