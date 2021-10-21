Give Your Phone Some Royal Glam with CASETiFY’s Disney Princess Collection

Disney fans can bring some glam to their smartphone with CASETiFY’s Disney Princess Collection. Launched this past summer, the colorful assortment of cases and accessories proved to be a big hit with guests and sold out, but the good news is they’re now back in stock!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Beyond the fancy and fashionable signature phone cases, CASETIFY has more options for fans to bring Disney-theming to their favorite accessories: Air Tags AirPods Apple Watch Wireless Chargers

And finally, the popular and pretty Disney Princess Bead Strap, is returning available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-lab app

Disney Princess Medley

Princess Medley Wireless Charger

Disney Princess Medley Pink – CASETiFY

Disney Princess Medley Blue – CASETiFY

Disney Princess Medley Green – CASETiFY

Princess Medley Apple Watch

Glitter Impact

Mushu & Cricket Medley – CASETiFY

Ultra Compostable

Jasmine Custom – CASETiFY

Tiana Custom – CASETiFY

Impact Series

Ariel Custom – CASETiFY

Cinderella Custom – CASETiFY

Princess Pocket Mirror

Belle Mirror – CASETiFY

AirPod and AirPod Pro

Mulan Stickermania – CASETiFY

Belle Stickermania – CASETiFY

AirTag

Cinderella – CASETiFY

Tiana – CASETiFY

Apple Watch

Mice & Birds Medley – CASETiFY