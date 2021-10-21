Give Your Phone Some Royal Glam with CASETiFY’s Disney Princess Collection

Disney fans can bring some glam to their smartphone with CASETiFY’s Disney Princess Collection. Launched this past summer, the colorful assortment of cases and accessories proved to be a big hit with guests and sold out, but the good news is they’re now back in stock!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Exciting news Disney Princess fans! CASETiFY has restocked its latest Disney collaboration that’s part of its “Be Your Own Princess Campaign.”
- The company is bringing back much-loved designs for select Apple and Android phones featuring the courageous and kind:
- Along with returning favorite cases—Glitter Impact, Ultra Compostable, Impact Series, and Princess Pocket Mirror—CASETiFY is also introducing an all new Disney Princess Medley case.
- Beyond the fancy and fashionable signature phone cases, CASETIFY has more options for fans to bring Disney-theming to their favorite accessories:
- Air Tags
- AirPods
- Apple Watch
- Wireless Chargers
- And finally, the popular and pretty Disney Princess Bead Strap, is returning available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-lab app.
