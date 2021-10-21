Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights Returning November 1st

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that their nighttime parade, the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, will be returning to Tokyo Disneyland on November 1, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland’s excellent modern version of the Electrical Parade, known as Dreamlights, will resume performances on November 1.

The parade will be performed in a modified version to conform with current health and safety measures in Japan. These modifications have not been specified.

Check out our video of Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights from 2017.

In addition to the return of Dreamlights, Tokyo Disney Resort is also updating park hours and some health and safety measures.

The operating hours for both Parks will change beginning November 1: Tokyo Disneyland: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tokyo DisneySea: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Starting October 25, the number of guests allowed in the parks will gradually be increased as per the notice received from the local authorities. In addition, information on the sales of Park tickets following the gradual increase in guests will be announced on the official Tokyo Disney Resort website soon.

Early Entry Tickets will be sold once again, also starting November 1.