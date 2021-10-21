ABC’s highly anticipated limited series Women of the Movement about Mamie Till-Mobley will premiere this January.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced that their upcoming limited series, Women of the Movement will air in three parts. The six-episode series starts on Thursday, January 6th at (8:00-10:00 pm EST) and will continue for three consecutive weeks.
- Following the ABC premiere, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
- The series is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson.
- It was created by Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale, 13 Reasons Why, Shots Fired), who also serves as a writer and showrunner.
Synopsis:
- “Women of the Movement is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.”
The Series Stars:
- Adrienne Warren, starring as Mamie Till-Mobley
- Tonya Pinkins, as Alma
- Cedric Joe as Emmett Till
- Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley
- Glynn Turman as Mose Wright
- Chris Coy as J.W. Milam
- Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant
- Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant
Creative Team:
- Produced by Kapital Entertainment
- Created by Marissa Jo Cerar
- Consultants for the series:
- Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr.
- Dr. Marvel Parker
- Ms. Ollie Gordon
- Christopher Benson
- Executive produced by:
- Aaron Kaplan
- Dana Honor
- Michael Lohmann
- Shawn Carter
- Jay Brown
- Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith
- Will Smith
- James Lassiter
- Rosanna Grace
- Alex Foster
- John Powers Middleton
- David Clark
- Gina Prince-Bythewood
- The first episode is written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors on the limited series.