Anika Noni Rose to Guest Star in This Week’s “Amphibia” on the Disney Channel

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose will guest star as Dr. Jan in an upcoming episode of Amphibia on the Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Anika Noni Rose, best known as the voice of Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, will be appearing in the next episode of Amphibia.
- She’ll be playing Dr. Jan, a museum curator and lover of all things weird.
.@AnikaNoniRose guest stars as Dr. Jan, a museum curator and lover of all things weird, in the upcoming episode of #Amphibia. Additionally, #BrianSounalath & #OnBraly return as Mr. & Mrs. Boonchuy, respectively. The new episode premieres 10/23 on #DisneyChannel and #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/icCLhTGviC
— Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) October 22, 2021
- Additionally, Brian Sounalath and On Braly will return as Mr. & Mrs. Boonchuy, respectively.
- A clip of the episode has been released, which you can see below.
- The third season of the hit animated series transports Anne and the Plantars to Los Angeles, where the frog family has to conceal their true identities.
- Disney Channel will continue to release new episodes of Amphibia every Saturday through November 27th and this season will also feature a Christmas special.
- The new episode premieres tomorrow, October 23, on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.