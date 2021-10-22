DCappella Gets Spooky With Their Cover of “Come Little Children” From “Hocus Pocus”

Disney’s very own acapella group, DCappella, are getting into the Halloween spirit with a new cover of “Come Little Children” from Hocus Pocus.
What’s Happening:
- The latest track from Disney Music Group’s DCappella showcase their vocal talents while performing the song “Come Little Children” from Hocus Pocus.
- Disney Music shared a short 45 second video on Twitter of the group performing the song.
✨ @DCappellaMusic is here to take thee away into a land of enchantment.
Their new cover of "Come Little Children" from Hocus Pocus is out now: https://t.co/jPmVefVyto pic.twitter.com/Ah5tmTq4ZN
— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) October 22, 2021
- Below you can see the lyric video for “Come Little Children.”
- The song is available to stream on all of your favorite music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
- Disney is currently working on a sequel to Hocus Pocus that will see original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters.
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.