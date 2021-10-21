Sam Richardson Joins the Cast of “Hocus Pocus 2”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Sam Richardson is joining the cast of Disney’s Hocus Pocus sequel.

What’s Happening:

Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) will join Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy.

The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher and produced by Lynn Harris. Executive producers include Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. Jen D’Angelo has penned the screenplay.

About Hocus Pocus (1993):

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as sisters who were cursed in 1963 in Salem, Massachusetts. The witches were inadvertently resurrected centuries later by a boy who had recently moved from California to Salem. When the witches come to the 20th century, they find that Halloween is now being celebrated as a holiday.

