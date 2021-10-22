Hayden Christensen to Reprise Role as Darth Vader for “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Series

Hayden Christensen is already set to return to a galaxy far, far away when he reprises his role as Darth Vader in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi series. Now, it appears he will also return for the planned Star Wars: Ahsoka series as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Christensen will return as Darth Vader for the Star Wars: Ahsoka series, reuniting the character with his former padawan.

He will join Rosario Dawson, who will return as the fan-favorite character after she portrayed Ahsoka in The Mandalorian

Plot details for the new series have not yet been shared at this time but the series is planned to take place in the same stretch of time as The Mandalorian, meaning it will be set long after the death of Vader.

This implies that Christensen's presence in the series will likely take place in flashbacks or things of that nature.

