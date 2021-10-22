“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Jeremy Renner, Dan Levy and More to Appear Week of October 25th

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 25th-29th:

Monday, October 25 Tracy Morgan ( The Last O.G. ) Penn Badgley ( You ) Musical Guest Billy Strings

Tuesday, October 26 Jeremy Renner ( The Mayor of Kingstown ) Olivia Rodrigo ( Sour ) Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Wednesday, October 27 Dan Levy ( Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek ) Musical Guest Rüfüs Du Sol

Thursday, October 28 Regina King ( The Harder They Fall ) Lenny Clarke ( Halloween Kills ) Musical Guest The Kid Laroi

Friday, October 29 TBA



