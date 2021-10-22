New Featurette Released for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

Searchlight Pictures has released a short new video offering a glimpse at Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch.
What’s Happening:
- The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.
- The film hits theaters today, October 22, 2021, after delays due to the pandemic last year. Searchlight Pictures has shared a new featurette titled "From Angouleme to Ennui” featuring Wes Anderson and the cast discussing the making of the film.
- The film’s cast features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and more.
Cast:
- Benicio del Toro
- Adrien Brody
- Tilda Swinton
- Léa Seydoux
- Frances McDormand
- Timothée Chalamet
- Lyna Khoudri
- Jeffrey Wright
- Mathieu Amalric
- Stephen Park
- Bill Murray
- Owen Wilson
The French Dispatch is in theaters now.