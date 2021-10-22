New Featurette Released for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

Searchlight Pictures has released a short new video offering a glimpse at Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch.

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

The film hits theaters today, October 22, 2021, after delays due to the pandemic last year. Searchlight Pictures has shared a new featurette titled "From Angouleme to Ennui" featuring Wes Anderson and the cast discussing the making of the film.

The film’s cast features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and more.

Benicio del Toro

Adrien Brody

Tilda Swinton

Léa Seydoux

Frances McDormand

Timothée Chalamet

Lyna Khoudri

Jeffrey Wright

Mathieu Amalric

Stephen Park

Bill Murray

Owen Wilson

The French Dispatch is in theaters now.