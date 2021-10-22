New Featurette Released for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

by | Oct 22, 2021 12:48 PM Pacific Time

Searchlight Pictures has released a short new video offering a glimpse at Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch.

What’s Happening:

  • The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.
  • The film hits theaters today, October 22, 2021, after delays due to the pandemic last year. Searchlight Pictures has shared a new featurette titled "From Angouleme to Ennui” featuring Wes Anderson and the cast discussing the making of the film.
  • The film’s cast features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and more.

Cast:

  • Benicio del Toro
  • Adrien Brody
  • Tilda Swinton
  • Léa Seydoux
  • Frances McDormand
  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Lyna Khoudri
  • Jeffrey Wright
  • Mathieu Amalric
  • Stephen Park
  • Bill Murray
  • Owen Wilson

The French Dispatch is in theaters now.

 
 
