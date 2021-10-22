“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” Actor Peter Scolari Passes at Age 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who got his start in Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks, passed away this morning at the age of 66, following a two-year illness with cancer.
What’s Happening:
- Peter Scolari’s death from cancer was confirmed by his manager this morning, and reported by Variety.
- Scolari was a prolific actor on both television and Broadway. He was probably best known for appearing in Girls and Newhart. In fact, he was still working until just before his death, recently wrapping filming on the second season of Evil.
- In the world of Disney, Scolari starred in the TV version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Gargoyles, and cameos in Tom Hanks’ directorial debut, 1996’s That Thing You Do!
- Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.