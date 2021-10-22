The Muppets to Appear in YouTube’s Dear Earth Event

The Muppets will be teaming up with YouTube for tomorrow’s Dear Earth, a global celebration of our incredible planet.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets involvement in Dear Earth was announced through their Twitter account, along with a fun little clip of The Electric Mayhem singing “Mr. Blue Sky.”
Join @KermitTheFrog, Dr. Teeth and the @ElectricMayhem, and more for Dear Earth, a global celebration of our incredible planet. Don’t miss the premiere tomorrow, October 23 at 2pm PST, only on @YouTube: https://t.co/U7E4kmDpew pic.twitter.com/Yn479WL0yW
— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) October 22, 2021
- Dear Earth is YouTube’s way of celebrating our planet and showcasing what we need to do to reverse climate change. Alongside plenty of musical performances, Dear Earth will also contain well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.
- Featured in the event will be President Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu, and Sundar Pichai, celebrities, musicians and performers including Anitta, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith, Lil Dicky + GaTa, Marsai Martin, The Muppets, Tinashe, and SpongeBob SquarePants, as well as YouTube creators AsapSCIENCE, Brave Wilderness, Bretman Rock, Dream, Jack Harries, Odd1sOut, PhysicsGirl and ZHC.
- Don’t miss the premiere tomorrow, October 23 at 2pm PST, only on YouTube.