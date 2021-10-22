Two Original Score Tracks from Marvel’s “Eternals” Available Now

Marvel Studios and Disney Music Group have released two original score tracks from Marvel Studios Eternals ahead of the film’s theatrical debut next month.

"Eternals Theme” and "Across the Oceans of Time” are composed and produced by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi ( Reminiscence, Westworld, Game of Thrones ).

). The complete “Eternals Original Score Soundtrack” is set for release on Nov. 3.

You can stream “Eternals Theme” here

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.