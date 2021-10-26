Marvel Launches “Eternals” Augmented Reality Experience on iOS

With just over a week before the film hits theaters, Marvel has launched an Eternals augmented reality experience for iPhone and iPad.

Users will get to step inside the film with Sprite as their guide and go on an epic augmented reality adventure through time and space to discover the truth about humanity.

Marvel Studios first immersive story experience gives fans the chance to enter the world, learn the backstory, and meet the characters, before they see the new film.

This mini prequel lets you explore the story like never before and become a part of the action.

You can download the Eternals: AR Story Experience app now for free in the App Store

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.