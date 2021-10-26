Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available

by | Oct 26, 2021 1:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guardians of the Galaxy is known for its incredible soundtrack, and the new video game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is no different, with a soundtrack and playlist now available on most streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix (the creators of 2020's Marvel's Avengers) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in control of the universe's least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game.
  • Additionally, the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack album features score by BAFTA and Ivor Novello-nominated composer Richard Jacques (Mass Effect, James Bond 007: Blood Stone). Jacques recorded the heroic, original thematic score and epic intergalactic symphony at Abbey Road Studios.
  • Space Rider, the debut album by Star-Lord Band, the (fictional) eighties underground heavy metal act, is co-composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault.  The songs of Space Rider have an origin story all their own: In the game’s narrative, Peter Quill takes the name Star-Lord from his favorite band of the same name. With music being an important part of the Guardians universe, an entire album was created for the game.
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation5 console, PlayStation4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26.
  • You can now listen to the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack on most streaming platforms by clicking here.

What They’re Saying:

  • Co-composer Steve Szczepkowski: “Music is intrinsic to the Guardians’ franchise, and we wanted to make it focal to the gameplay experience. The soundtrack is infused in the DNA of the game, and our use of it goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s powering up combat in the Huddle or bringing Star-Lord’s favourite band to life, every element was carefully woven into the lore to enhance the story of this rock and roll band of misfits.”

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed