Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available

Guardians of the Galaxy is known for its incredible soundtrack, and the new video game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is no different, with a soundtrack and playlist now available on most streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

puts you in control of the universe's least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game. Additionally, the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.

will be available on PlayStation5 console, PlayStation4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26. You can now listen to the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack on most streaming platforms by clicking here.

