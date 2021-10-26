New Merchandise To Be Released at Disneyland Paris Celebrating Mickey’s New Christmas Parade

Starting on November 13th, Mickey’s new Christmas parade will debut at Disneyland Paris, and to celebrate, new pins and merchandise that have been designed in partnership with the designers of the parade will hit store shelves this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Starting on November 13th, Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas parade will sparkle through the streets of Disneyland Paris with its magical lights as part of this year’s holiday festivities at the park.

For the occasion, the park’s merchandise teams have worked closely with the park’s entertainment teams to offer exclusive collectibles this year.

This collaboration resulted in a complete reproduction of the opening float from the parade, called “Mickey’s Holiday Express.” This decorative resin object, 32 cm long, was made from the original concept of the float and scaled down to create an accurate miniature reproduction of the new parade float.

In addition, a series of limited edition pins featuring each of the floats in the parade with classic characters aboard was also developed and will soon be released. Each limited edition pin is one of 500, selling for 16€ each and are set to be released on November 13th, 2021.

More details about the special pins are expected early next month.

The new reproduction of the "Mickey’s Holiday Express" parade float will sell for 159€ and will be available in December.

The brand new Christmas Parade – “Mickey And His Sparkling Christmas Parade” – begins November 13th and runs through January 9th