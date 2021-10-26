See Spider-Man Like Never Before When “Savage Spider-Man #1” Swings Into Stores in February

Superstar writer Joe Kelly just finished taking Peter Parker on the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping adventure in Spider-Man history in “Non-Stop Spider-Man!” And he’s only just getting started. Spinning out of “Non-Stop Spider-Man” this February comes “Savage Spider-Man!” Written by Kelly and featuring the distinctive and dynamic talents of artist Gerardo Sandoval, this all-new limited series will feature Spider-Man like you’ve never seen him.

Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he’s ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a savage beast! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same!

Don’t miss the latest evolution of Spider-Man when “Savage Spider-Man #1” hits stands in February. What they’re saying: Editor Nick Lowe: “You may think you’ve seen a monstrous or vicious Spider-Man before, but never like this. This book is so intense that you’re going to need to put it down between pages to get your breath back.”

“You may think you’ve seen a monstrous or vicious Spider-Man before, but never like this. This book is so intense that you’re going to need to put it down between pages to get your breath back.” Artist Gerardo Sandoval: "Spider-Man is always a huge challenge to draw, he’s not an easy character for an artist. But at the same time Spider-Man is a huge joy to draw and now we have a Savage Spider-Man who provides an even bigger challenge for an artist. I have the pages that I am working on and I can say that I am doing my best work here for sure. Joe Kelly is the kind of writer that understands an artist needs enough room to create great illustrations and it makes my work easier and more fun. I really hope you enjoy this new book as much as I do!" Read Related Articles Chip Zdarsky and Pasqual Ferry Bring A Tale of Peter…

New "Amazing Spider-Man" Covers Tease a Dark Future…

"Amazing Spider-Man" #74 Marks the End of Nick…

Beyond Era of "Amazing Spider-Man" Will See Ben…