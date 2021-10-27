Harmonious Soundtrack and “You Are the Magic” Single to be Released This Friday

Thanks to a couple of postings on the Disney Music Licensing website, we can see that the soundtrack for EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, as well as the main song from Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom, will be made available to stream this Friday, October 29.

What’s Happening:

A listing appeared on the Disney Music Licensing website for “ Harmonious: Globally Inspired Music From The EPCOT Nighttime Spectacular

The track list is as follows: Opening Chants Awakening Middle East India China Africa Europe Latin America U.S.A. Finale

Short samples of each track can be heard on the Disney Music Licensing website, however the full album will be available to stream and purchase this Friday, October 29.

Also being released on Friday is the main theme from the Disney Enchantment fireworks show, “ You Are the Magic

You can also hear a short sample of the song, performed by Philip Lawrence and Kayla Alvarez, at the same website.