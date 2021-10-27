JJ Redick Signed to ESPN as an NBA Analyst

ESPN has announced the signing of JJ Redick as an NBA analyst, who will make his debut on Wednesday, November 3.

What’s Happening:

JJ Redick will make his on-screen debut as an NBA analyst on Wednesday, November 3 as part of that night’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game.

Redick will be regularly contributing to various NBA related programming on ESPN, such as Get Up , First Take , SportsCenter , ESPN Radio shows and NBA Today .

, , , ESPN Radio shows and . Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA before announcing his retirement on September 21, 2021. He was selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft following a stellar career at Duke University. Throughout his professional career, Redick played for the Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

What They’re Saying:

JJ Redick said: “After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love. I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post player career with such an incredible organization.”

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production said: "One of our goals is to always look for opportunities to become even stronger. JJ's unique perspective and tremendous insight further enhance the depth of our team. The fact he's played with and against some of the biggest names in the NBA is yet another attribute that will better serve NBA fans. We are delighted to have JJ Redick join ESPN's NBA team."