New “West Side Story” Sneak Peek Released

Today, 20th Century Studios released a new sneak peek of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

What’s Happening:

A short behind the scenes teaser of West Side Story featuring director Steven Spielberg has been released. Included in the teaser is a snippet of the new film’s version of “America.”

Two new posters for the film have also been made available, which you can see below.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story that explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

that explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Steven Spielberg shared some thoughts from the set

The film stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria.

Zegler has since been casted in the role of Snow White

The official trailer West Side Story was released last month.

About West Side Story:

Just like the stage production and 1961 film, Spielberg’s version will also be a musical telling the story of two rival gangs in 1957 New York City.

West Side Story was inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and features music written by Leonard Bernstein with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will be released in theaters on Friday, December 10.