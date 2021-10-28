ABC to Air Two-Hour “20/20” Special “Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” Tomorrow Night

20/20 is reporting one of the biggest national stories to hit the news cycle this year, the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito. The two-hour special Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito airs Friday, October 29th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

This week’s edition of ABC’s 20/20 will look at the recent headline stories following the search for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie with Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito

This past summer the two set out on a cross-country adventure sharing their journey online through pictures and video across their social media. It was seemingly perfect until Laundrie returned home without Petito.

Her family demanded answers to her whereabouts, but instead, Laundrie vanished.

In addition to local and federal authorities searching for the missing girl, dozens of internet sleuths helped crack the case wide open as they investigated and theorized, garnering over one billion views on TikTok for #GabbyPetito.

This two-hour “ 20/20 ” special reports on the horror that unfolded in the beauty of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park and the details leading to the discovery of Laundrie’s remains last week, and poses lingering questions about what’s next.

Through interviews with Jim Winder, who is the former Moab, Utah, police chief, experts on body language, and legal analysts, the program breaks down the viral body camera footage from the couple's police stop in Moab, days before Petito disappeared.

Additionally, the special features interviews with: Miranda Baker, a young woman who gave a hitchhiking Laundrie a ride in Wyoming Jenn Bethune, who found the couple’s missing van and called the FBI Jason Jensen, a private investigator and co-founder of the Cold Case Coalition who searched Grand Teton National Park with his cadaver dog Mykel Hawke, a retired special forces combat veteran and survival expert who takes “ 20/20 ” cameras through the dangerous swamps of the Carlton Reserve in Florida, where authorities found Laundrie’s body.

The program dives into why the Petito case went viral and the outcry for the same attention to be applied to the cold cases of others.

20/20 airs on Friday, October 29 (9:01-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and streams on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu

Creative Team:

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.

is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.