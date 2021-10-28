The El Capitan Theatre Requiring Proof of Vaccination Beginning November 4th

by | Oct 28, 2021 5:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The El Capitan Theatre has shared an important health and safety update, stating that all guests must be fully vaccinated, beginning November 4, 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning November 4, the El Capitan Theater will require that all guests eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of confirmation that they are fully vaccinated, in accordance with a new Los Angeles City Ordinance.
  • Attendees 18 years of age or older will need to bring proof of vaccination, as well as a photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID are a government issued ID, driver’s license, passport, or school or work ID that matches the name on the vaccination card.
  • Guests who are between 12-17 years old are also required to provide proof of vaccination, but there is no requirement to provide photo identification.
  • Guests under 12 years of age are not required to provide ID, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative COVID-19 test.
  • Types of acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination are as follows:
    • A physical vaccination card
    • A photo of a physical vaccination card that includes front and back images
    • A digital verification obtained from myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov
    • A digital verification that confirms your vaccination status from your assigned vaccination site
  • The El Capitan Theatre also asks that guests complete the health screening shown below prior to visiting the theatre.

  • Face coverings must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking concessions while seated in your reserved seat in the theatre.
  • More information on the updated health and safety procedures can be found on The El Capitan Theatre’s website.
