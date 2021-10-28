The El Capitan Theatre Requiring Proof of Vaccination Beginning November 4th

The El Capitan Theatre has shared an important health and safety update, stating that all guests must be fully vaccinated, beginning November 4, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning November 4, the El Capitan Theater will require that all guests eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of confirmation that they are fully vaccinated, in accordance with a new Los Angeles City Ordinance.
- Attendees 18 years of age or older will need to bring proof of vaccination, as well as a photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID are a government issued ID, driver’s license, passport, or school or work ID that matches the name on the vaccination card.
- Guests who are between 12-17 years old are also required to provide proof of vaccination, but there is no requirement to provide photo identification.
- Guests under 12 years of age are not required to provide ID, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative COVID-19 test.
- Types of acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination are as follows:
- A physical vaccination card
- A photo of a physical vaccination card that includes front and back images
- A digital verification obtained from myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov
- A digital verification that confirms your vaccination status from your assigned vaccination site
- The El Capitan Theatre also asks that guests complete the health screening shown below prior to visiting the theatre.
- Face coverings must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking concessions while seated in your reserved seat in the theatre.
- More information on the updated health and safety procedures can be found on The El Capitan Theatre’s website.