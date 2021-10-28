New Christmas Filled Trailer for Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Released

Disney+ is calling their new show Hawkeye “the holiday event you can’t miss.” With that, they’ve released a new trailer showing off some new Christmas filled clips from the show.

What’s Happening:

are coming to Disney+ on November 24, and as the trailer above shows, things are going to have a bit of a festive flair. The following four episodes will be released on a weekly basis following the first two.

The show features Jeremy Renner as longtime Avenger Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye. Hailee Steinfeld makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Kate Bishop, a young skilled archer herself.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.