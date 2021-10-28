VeVe and Disney Announce an All-New Digital Collectible Experience

In honor of the first annual Disney+ Day, Disney has partnered with VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectible platform, to launch a series of NFTs featuring beloved characters and iconic items from across its many properties.

What’s Happening:

The first series of digital collectibles, called “Golden Moments,” will give fans the opportunity to purchase and interact with digital golden statues inspired by beloved stories and moments from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Details regarding specific digital collectibles from each property will be announced ahead of their release date.

New digital collectibles will be available soon on the VeVe Digital Collectibles app and will culminate on Disney+ Day on November 12, with a special Ultra Rare digital collectible.

In addition, every customer in select markets who first purchases an NFT from the Golden Moments collection will also receive three months of Disney+ for free courtesy of VeVe, while those customers who first purchase the special Ultra Rare digital collectible on Disney+ Day will receive twelve months free.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app’s virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors.

VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed or on external social platforms.

For more information on the Disney “Golden Moments” NFT collectibles series and the Disney+ offer, please visit VeVe’s website

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 500,000 active users and 1.9 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe’s 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.