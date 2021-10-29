Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Get Pym Test Kitchen Button Oct 30th Through Nov 6th

by | Oct 29, 2021 2:40 PM Pacific Time

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders are invited to eat at one of the newest restaurants at Disney California Adventure and receive a special button for a limited time only.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Instagram account for Disneyland Magic Key Holders has revealed that starting tomorrow and running through November 6th, Key Holders can get their hands on a special button with their order at the Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus.
  • Key Holders who mobile order an entree Pym Test Kitchen with the Disneyland App can receive this limited-time button featuring artwork of the IMPOSSIBLE Spoonful entree.
  • The IMPOSSIBLE Spoonful is a plant-based offering, featuring Rigatoni and Ditalini Pastas, Plant-based Meat-balls, Tomato Sauce, Dairy-free Parmesan and Micro Basil.
  • Located in the new Avengers Campus area of Disney California Adventure, the Pym Test Kitchen is the place to go for phenomenal food at unusual scales. Utilizing the revolutionary shrink-and-grow technology of Pym Particles, Ant-Man and The Wasp lead a team of research chefs as they pioneer a menu packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats and shareable bites that provide the perfect power-up.
  • Themed to an old lab facility-turned-quick-service restaurant, Pym Test Kitchen features a seating area and bar amidst décor that incorporates remnants of ongoing experiments—gigantic soda cans, humongous condiment bottles and massive cell phones recycled into menu boards.

The Fine Print:

  • One button per entree (including plant based, kid’s meal, Kid’s Disney Check meal, Red Particle Mini-Meals, and allergy-friendly menu items), while supplies last. Valid admission and park reservation required for park entry. Offer subject to change or cancellation without notice.

