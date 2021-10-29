Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Get Pym Test Kitchen Button Oct 30th Through Nov 6th

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders are invited to eat at one of the newest restaurants at Disney California Adventure and receive a special button for a limited time only.

What’s Happening:

Key Holders who mobile order an entree Pym Test Kitchen with the Disneyland App can receive this limited-time button featuring artwork of the IMPOSSIBLE Spoonful entree.

The IMPOSSIBLE Spoonful is a plant-based offering, featuring Rigatoni and Ditalini Pastas, Plant-based Meat-balls, Tomato Sauce, Dairy-free Parmesan and Micro Basil.

Located in the new Avengers Campus area of Disney California Adventure, the Pym Test Kitchen is the place to go for phenomenal food at unusual scales. Utilizing the revolutionary shrink-and-grow technology of Pym Particles, Ant-Man and The Wasp lead a team of research chefs as they pioneer a menu packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats and shareable bites that provide the perfect power-up.

Themed to an old lab facility-turned-quick-service restaurant, Pym Test Kitchen features a seating area and bar amidst décor that incorporates remnants of ongoing experiments—gigantic soda cans, humongous condiment bottles and massive cell phones recycled into menu boards.

The Fine Print:

One button per entree (including plant based, kid’s meal, Kid’s Disney Check meal, Red Particle Mini-Meals, and allergy-friendly menu items), while supplies last. Valid admission and park reservation required for park entry. Offer subject to change or cancellation without notice.