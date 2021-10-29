“GMA” Guest List: Kumail Nanjiani, Misty Copeland and More to Appear Week of November 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 1st-6th:

Monday, November 1 Kumail Nanjiani ( Eternals ) Diane von Furstenberg 25th Anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things Deals and Steals

Tuesday, November 2 Misty Copeland ( Black Ballerinas ) Steven Roberts ( Cokie: A Life Well Lived ) 25th Anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things Deals and Steals

Wednesday, November 3 Jamie Oliver ( Together ) Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga ( Passing ) Performance by The Wanted

Thursday, November 4 Performance from the cast of Broadway’s Diana The Musical Jamie Oliver

Friday, November 5 Rebecca Hall ( Passing ) Carla Hall ( Carla and the Christmas Cornbread ) Performance by Darius Rucker ESPN College GameDay preview

Saturday, November 6 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



