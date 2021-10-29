“GMA” Guest List: Kumail Nanjiani, Misty Copeland and More to Appear Week of November 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 1st-6th:
- Monday, November 1
- Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals)
- Diane von Furstenberg
- 25th Anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things
- Deals and Steals
- Tuesday, November 2
- Misty Copeland (Black Ballerinas)
- Steven Roberts (Cokie: A Life Well Lived)
- 25th Anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things
- Deals and Steals
- Wednesday, November 3
- Jamie Oliver (Together)
- Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (Passing)
- Performance by The Wanted
- Thursday, November 4
- Performance from the cast of Broadway’s Diana The Musical
- Jamie Oliver
- Friday, November 5
- Rebecca Hall (Passing)
- Carla Hall (Carla and the Christmas Cornbread)
- Performance by Darius Rucker
- ESPN College GameDay preview
- Saturday, November 6
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.