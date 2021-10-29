Lila Byock Signs Two-Year Overall Deal with ABC Signature

As reported by Variety, Lila Byock has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Signature.

What’s Happening:

Lila Byock, a former member of the editorial staff of The New Yorker magazine, recently has written for TV shows such as Watchmen and The Leftovers for HBO, in addition to Hulu's Castle Rock.

Byock currently has two projects in development at Hulu. First up is The Checker, which is inspired by her own experiences as a magazine journalist.

The second is The Stephanies, based on the short story of the same name by Thomas Pierce, who is writing the show along with Byock.

, based on the short story of the same name by Thomas Pierce, who is writing the show along with Byock. ABC Signature will be the studio for both projects.

What They’re Saying:

Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature said: “Lila is a wildly talented award-winning writer who has literally done it all- from writing for some of our favorite shows of all time to contributing articles to The New Yorker. We’re so excited about the projects she’s already set up at Hulu but even more, that she’s made ABC Signature her exclusive home. She’s fantastic and we feel lucky to have her.”