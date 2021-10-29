“Tamron Hall” Guest List: LeAnn Rimes, Jonathan Majors and More to Appear Week of November 1st

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 1st-5th:

Monday, November 25 – Missing Person Cases John Walsh ( America’s Most Wanted ; In Pursuit with John Walsh ) A mom’s desperate search for answers after her son disappeared

Tuesday, November 26 Mena Suvari Samira Wiley and Da’Vinchi (Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man )

Wednesday, November 27 – Celebrities Who are Breaking Barriers Lauren Ridloff ( Eternals ) Misty Copeland ( Black Ballerinas ) Performance by PJ Morton Tam Fam Deals

Thursday, November 28 – Life’s Journeys Leading to Unexpected Places TV exclusive with Cody Alan who opens up about coming out and is joined by his ex-wife, Terresa Jonathan Majors ( The Harder They Fall ) Jill Scott and Barry Watson ( Highway to Heaven )

Friday, November 29 LeAnn Rimes Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo ( Dr. Mercy ) Nonprofit whose mission is to help survivors of violence heal through the art of tattooing Tam Fam Deals



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.