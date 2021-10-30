Warner Bros. Announce Live Theatrical Experience Featuring Looney Tunes Characters

Montreal-based production company Monlove and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced a partnership to create a live theatrical and musical stage show featuring the beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and many others, in an original, family-friendly story that will immerse spectators in a classic animation experience.

What’s Happening:

This brand new live Looney Tunes show has the goal of offering an experience for audiences with the same charm, swagger, and pathos combined with comedy and gravity-defying performances.

Mindful of the animated series’ incredible legacy, Monlove’s partners Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will oversee the new live stage extravaganza, showcasing an original story aimed for stages around the world. Appealing to a family audience and featuring innovative video and interactive technology, it will combine outstanding music, irreverent humour, puppetry and vaudevillian arts, song, dance, and mime, to immerse spectators in a classic animation experience. Plucky performers and a showcase of actors playing screwball scoundrels will enliven a cartoon landscape where each contest of wills is a comedy of wiles.

The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will act respectively as executive producers for this new production and create the show’s original concept, book, music & lyrics.

The collaboration is Monlove’s second association with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, following the much-anticipated live stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold , set to hit large-scale theaters and arenas on January 15, 2022 after a 22-month delay due to COVID-19.

Additional details of the new production will be announced at a later date.

