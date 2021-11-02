Marvel Collect! by Topps Adds Over 100 “Eternals” Collectibles and a New “Shang-Chi” Set Arrives November 12th

Marvel fans can now collect digital cards from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals in the Marvel Collect! by Topps app.
What’s Happening:
- Add some power to your Marvel Collect! by Topps app with new digital card releases from the latest Marvel Studios films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals.
- Available now in advance of the November 5th release of Marvel’s Eternals in theaters are over 100 collectibles from the film, split amongst several different styles, including Homage Comic Book covers and Brushwork designs, which take advantage of the digital format of these cards.
- On November 12th, a new set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cards will be released, featuring character posters for the first time in the app.
- The Marvel Collect! by Topps app is free to download. Visit https://play.toppsapps.com/app/marvel-collect to learn more and start collecting.