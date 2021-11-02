SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration Returns to SeaWorld Orlando November 12

by | Nov 2, 2021 8:33 AM Pacific Time

Guests are invited to gather their family and meet their festive friends at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, taking place from November 12 through January 2.

  • Guests will get the chance to experience SeaWorld as the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with more than 3 million sparkling lights.
  • Take a stroll through a wintery, watery wonderland immersed in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water.
  • Dazzling images come to life on over 100 trees, including a giant glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water.
  • Walk along the water’s edge for some holiday shopping at the Shoppes at Waterfront as a magical flurry of snow falls over SeaWorld Orlando while holiday sounds and smells fill the air.  

New This Year:

  • Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale: Each Christmas Celebration night, SeaWorld celebrates the season during Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale, featuring soaring fountains, dazzling lights, and festive fireworks, choreographed to joyous holiday musical favorites. Experience an amazing SeaWorld Christmas connection that illuminates the night sky. While this isn’t necessarily a brand new offering, it does mark the first time guests will see this nighttime spectacular each Christmas Celebration night.
  • Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show: Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show.
  • Sounds of the Season: Be there as festive weekend music makes its way to SeaWorld for this year’s Christmas Celebration! See a variety of talented acts take to the Nautilus Theater stage to bring the spirit of the season to life. These special live concerts and theatrical performances are held event days November 12 – January 2.

Returning Favorites:

  • Sesame Street Christmas Parade: The Sesame Street Christmas Parade features fantastic, festively decorated floats with show-stopping performances that celebrate the magic of the holiday season! The whole family will experience an energetic Christmas celebration with Sesame Street friends, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert, Ernie, and more. Guests are sure to sing, dance, and be merry with their favorite furry friends.
  • Winter Wonderland On Ice: Christmas comes to life on a stage of ice, jewels and lights as skaters dazzle and delight in a show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza.
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Guests are immersed in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s ChristmasTown. Stroll outdoors past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and meet beloved characters including Rudolph and Bumble.
  • Rudolph's Movie Experience: Rudolph and his friends star in this special-effects movie that will get the entire family in the holiday spirit, playing daily in the Sea Port Theater.
  • Public Ice Skating at Bayside Stadium: Guests can experience outdoor ice skating as they skate alongside the water of SeaWorld’s central lagoon throughout the day in a beautiful winter wonderland.

The Christmas Market:

  • The Christmas Market, nestled along Bayside Pathway, features festive entertainment and delicious culinary delights. At this bustling market, guests will discover one-of-a-kind gifts and snack on scrumptious holiday treats.
  • Relax near the warm glow of the fire pit with a holiday craft brew and experience a wonderful view of the vibrant Sea of Trees or sing along to musicians who bring the sounds of the season to life on the gazebo stage.  
  • Find the tastes of the season throughout the park with the return of fan-favorite beverages, including the decadent Butterscotch Hot Chocolate or try something new like the Peppermint Berry Julep or the Mistletoe Margarita.
  • Check out the full menu here.

More to Celebrate:

  • Hanukkah Celebration: Celebrate the festival of lights at SeaWorld! From November 28 through December 6, gather with your friends and family to view the traditional lighting of the menorah in Sesame Street Land throughout Hanukkah.
  • Kwanzaa Festivities: Join SeaWorld's celebration of Kwanzaa! Taking place December 26 through January 1, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara in Sesame Street Land.
  • New Year’s Eve: Spend the final day of 2021 enjoying SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration then ring in the New Year as vibrant fireworks fill the night sky at midnight on December 31.
 
 
