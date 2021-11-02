Sony Releases Dark and Twisted Trailer for “Morbius”

Sony has released a new dark and twisted trailer for their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius, which is currently slated to hit theaters in January.
- The new trailer sees Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, as he attempts to cure his rare blood disease before accidentally turning himself into something monstrous.
- The trailer is action-heavy, with lots of looks at Morbius testing out his new vampiric abilities but also learning that his new gifts are also a curse.
- In addition to another shot of Michael Keaton reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming as The Vulture, which we saw in the teaser for the film, one of the more interesting shots from the trailer is a newspaper.
- The primary headline on the copy of the Daily Bugle, the famed Spider-Man newspaper, obviously references the titular character in the film, but two additional Spider-Man villains appear to be referenced here as well.
- You’ll notice a couple other headlines at the top right of the paper:
- “Rhino on the Loose: Zoo Hoax Fools Us All” – This could be a reference to the Spidey villains The Rhino, who we met at the very end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- “Black Cat: Friend of Foe” – This is likely a nod to Felicia Hardy, who masquerades as a thief/anti-hero known as the Black Cat. She also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but we are yet to see her in her iconic catsuit.
- You can check out the full trailer for Morbius below:
- Morbius will be directed by Daniel Espinosa with the screen story and screenplay coming from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster are producers with Louise Rosner, Emma Ludbrook serving as executive producers.
- Sony’s Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 28 2022.