Sony Releases Dark and Twisted Trailer for “Morbius”

Sony has released a new dark and twisted trailer for their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius, which is currently slated to hit theaters in January.

The new trailer sees Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, as he attempts to cure his rare blood disease before accidentally turning himself into something monstrous.

The trailer is action-heavy, with lots of looks at Morbius testing out his new vampiric abilities but also learning that his new gifts are also a curse.

In addition to another shot of Michael Keaton reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming as The Vulture, which we saw in the teaser for the film, one of the more interesting shots from the trailer is a newspaper.

The primary headline on the copy of the Daily Bugle, the famed Spider-Man newspaper, obviously references the titular character in the film, but two additional Spider-Man villains appear to be referenced here as well.

You’ll notice a couple other headlines at the top right of the paper: “Rhino on the Loose: Zoo Hoax Fools Us All” – This could be a reference to the Spidey villains The Rhino, who we met at the very end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 . “Black Cat: Friend of Foe” – This is likely a nod to Felicia Hardy, who masquerades as a thief/anti-hero known as the Black Cat. She also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 , but we are yet to see her in her iconic catsuit.

You can check out the full trailer for Morbius below: