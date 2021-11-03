“E60 Presents – BONDS” Examines Life and Career of Barry Bonds As Hall of Fame Eligibility Comes to an End

by | Nov 3, 2021 8:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

A new E60 Special on ESPN is set to examine the life and career of Barry Bonds as his chance to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame comes to an end.

What’s Happening:

  • One of baseball’s most controversial figures, Barry Bonds, will be the subject of a new ESPN E60 prime time special debuting Sunday night.
  • E60 presents – BONDS will examine the life and career of the former Pittsburgh Pirate and San Francisco Giant as he nears the end of his eligibility to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The one-hour program, hosted by Jeremy Schaap, premieres at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 7th, on ESPN.
  • The numbers are staggering. What Bonds achieved in baseball – the home runs, the MVP awards, the Gold Glove awards, the mind-boggling slugging and on-base percentages – place him squarely among the game’s all-time greats. In terms of production, there are only a handful of players on the same level with Bonds.
  • But Bonds’ achievements have been tarnished by what is known about his use of performance-enhancing drugs. For the last nine years, Bonds has been eligible for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame and each year, when the ballots are tallied, has come up short. Now he is in his final year on the writers’ ballot, making the issue of his worthiness for selection more urgent than ever before.
  • In the new special, E60 looks back on Bonds’ career: the stupendous feats of his youth; his relationship with his coaches, teammates and the media; his late-career performance surge; and the steroids controversy – all of it in the context of his Hall of Fame candidacy and examining all of the issues that the writers themselves grapple with as they are filling out their ballots.

  • Among those interviewed for the program:
    • Jim Leyland – Bonds’ manager the first seven years of his career.
    • Dusty Baker – his manager for the next 10 years of his career.
    • Andy Van Slyke – Pirates teammate
    • Will Clark – Giants teammate
    • Eric Davis – Giants teammate
    • Ron Cook – longtime Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist
    • Henry Schulman – longtime San Francisco Giants beat reporter
    • Janie McCauley – San Francisco-based Associated Press writer
    • Jeff Pearlman – author of the Bonds biography Love Me, Hate Me
    • Mark Fainaru-Wada – ESPN reporter, co-author of Game of Shadows
    • T.J. Quinn – ESPN reporter
    • Buster Olney – ESPN reporter
    • Tim Kurkjian – ESPN reporter
    • Doug Glanville – ESPN analyst, former MLB player
    • Howard Bryant – ESPN commentator
    • Terence Moore – longtime national columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
    • Richard Justice – longtime national columnist for the Houston Chronicle
    • Erik Strohl – Vice President, National Baseball Hall of Fame
  • Together, these voices, and Bonds’, too, through the extensive use of exclusive archival material, bring the Hall of Fame debate to life, illustrating the complexities of the issue, and why the writers are so deeply divided as they consider, for the last time, whether Bonds deserves a place in Cooperstown.
  • After its television debut on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 7th, E60 presents – BONDS will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed