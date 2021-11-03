Gal Gadot Cast as Evil Queen in Upcoming Live Action Adaptation of “Snow White”

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? Turns out the answer might just be Gal Gadot, as she has been cast as the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

What’s Happening:

Actress Gal Gadot, perhaps best known for being Wonder Woman, has been cast in DIsney’s live action adaptation of Snow White as the Evil Queen, according to Deadline

) will be playing Snow White herself, with Marc Webb as director and Marc Platt producing. Production on the film, which will expand upon the story and music of the original animated classic, is expected to begin in 2022.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) will be writing additional songs for the movie. Insiders say the higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with.

, ) will be writing additional songs for the movie. Insiders say the higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with. Studio execs have always had their eye on Gadot for the role that started it all when it comes to classic Disney villains. Gadot was also intrigued at the opportunity of joining stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett, who previously played iconic villains from the Disney vault. After scheduling was worked out, a deal was closed this week.