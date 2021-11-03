Marvel Shares New TV Spot for “Eternals” Ahead of Friday Debut

Marvel has shared a new TV spot for Eternals ahead of its theatrical debut on Friday. The new spot features footage from Avengers: Endgame, as well as other films and series, and focuses on the new team of heroes finally getting involved in the MArvel Cinematic Universe.

The new TV spot opens with some highlights from throughout the history of the MCU, including the final battle against Thanos from Avengers: Endgame .

. Meanwhile, Ajak explains that the Eternals have been around for thousands of years and have watched but have never interfered, until now.

The new teaser then goes on to show a slew of action from the film and even features the voice of Arishem, the celestial from whom the Eternals take their orders.

You can check out the full TV spot below:

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.