New Book Showcasing Behind the Scenes Look at Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Due Out This Month

A new book giving a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the upcoming film from Steven Spielberg, West Side Story is due out later this month according to The Hollywood Reporter. What's Happening: Fans will be able to get a special behind-the-scenes look at Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, thanks to a new book from Abrams that will hit shelves on November 16th.

West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film will chronicle the journey of the timeless musical back to the big screen.

The book, from author Laurent Bouzereau, features an oral history of the film's production thanks to interviews conducted with Steven Spielberg, as well as Tony Kushner, who served as the film's screenwriter and executive producer, along with choreographer Justin Peck.

The book also features over 250 color photos and illustrations, with storyboards, costume designs, and concept art throughout. 1 of 7 The new film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Steven Spielberg shared some thoughts from the set when photography wrapped in 2019.

The film stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria.

In addition to Zegler and Elgort, West Side Story stars: Ariana DeBose (Anita) David Alvarez (Bernardo) Mike Faist (Riff) Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino) Ana Isabelle (Rosalía) Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

