Disney Junior Shares Exclusive Clips of Mickey and Minnie’s Birthday Celebrations In “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals”

As we get closer to the birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Junior is set to debut two birthday-themed episodes of the popular short-form series, Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals, and we have an exclusive look at them with two new clips!
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Mickey and Minnie’s upcoming birthdays in November, Disney Junior is premiering two birthday-themed episodes of its popular short-form series Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals.
- Both shorts will debut on Friday, November 5th on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.
- LaughingPlace.com is proud to present two exclusive clips from both of these episodes, and can be viewed below.
- In “Mickey’s Party Goes Pop”, Minnie, Daisy, Clarabelle and Cuckoo give Mickey the best birthday present ever. The new short premieres Friday, November 5th at 8:25 am ET/PT on Disney Channel, and 8:20 am ET/PT on Disney Junior.
- “Happy Birthday, Minnie Mouse – The Musical” is a toe-tapping celebration in honor of Minnie Mouse. This short debuts on Friday, November 5th at 10:25 am ET/PT on Disney Channel and 11:55 am ET/PT on Disney Junior.
- Based on a popular episode of Disney Junior's hit Emmy-nominated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Minnie’s Bow-Toons found Minnie and her good friend Daisy Duck running Minnie's Bow-Tique, a specialty shop which stocks only bows and bowties. No matter what the occasion, Minnie has a bow (or bow-tie) for every situation, whether it's using a rubber bow to fix some leaky pipes or shredded bows to make pom poms for a cheerleader. Now in its 6th season and called Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals!, we now get to enjoy the adventures of Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Cuckoo Loca as they start a new party planning business.
- November 18th marks the 93rd birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who made their on-screen debut in the landmark short, Steamboat Willie, on November 18th, 1928.