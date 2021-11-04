Disney Junior Shares Exclusive Clips of Mickey and Minnie’s Birthday Celebrations In “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals”

As we get closer to the birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Junior is set to debut two birthday-themed episodes of the popular short-form series, Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals, and we have an exclusive look at them with two new clips!

What’s Happening:

In honor of Mickey and Minnie’s upcoming birthdays in November, Disney Junior is premiering two birthday-themed episodes of its popular short-form series Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals .

. Both shorts will debut on Friday, November 5th on Disney Channel

LaughingPlace.com is proud to present two exclusive clips from both of these episodes, and can be viewed below.

In “Mickey’s Party Goes Pop”, Minnie, Daisy, Clarabelle and Cuckoo give Mickey the best birthday present ever. The new short premieres Friday, November 5th at 8:25 am ET/PT on Disney Channel, and 8:20 am ET/PT on Disney Junior.

“Happy Birthday, Minnie Mouse – The Musical” is a toe-tapping celebration in honor of Minnie Mouse. This short debuts on Friday, November 5th at 10:25 am ET/PT on Disney Channel and 11:55 am ET/PT on Disney Junior.