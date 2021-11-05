“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Reynolds and More to Appear Week of November 8th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 8th-12th:
- Monday, November 8
- Gwyneth Paltrow (Sex, Love and Goop)
- Kal Penn (You Can’t Be Serious)
- Musical Guest Hardy
- Tuesday, November 9
- Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
- Jessica Williams (Love Life)
- Musical Guest Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- Wednesday, November 10
- Ryan Reynolds (Red Notice)
- Science Bob
- Musical Guest Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- Thursday, November 11
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Kevin Garnett (Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible)
- Musical Guest The War On Drugs
- Friday, November 12
- TBA
