“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Reynolds and More to Appear Week of November 8th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 8th-12th:

Monday, November 8 Gwyneth Paltrow ( Sex, Love and Goop ) Kal Penn ( You Can’t Be Serious ) Musical Guest Hardy

Tuesday, November 9 Jamie Dornan ( Belfast ) Jessica Williams ( Love Life ) Musical Guest Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Wednesday, November 10 Ryan Reynolds ( Red Notice ) Science Bob Musical Guest Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Thursday, November 11 Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Power of the Dog ) Kevin Garnett ( Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible ) Musical Guest The War On Drugs

Friday, November 12 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.