New Poster Revealed for “Olaf Presents” Shorts Coming to Disney+

We are now just one week away from this year’s Disney+ Day on November 12. With that in mind, Disney has released a new poster for the Olaf Presents series of shorts coming to the streaming service next Friday.

What’s Happening:

, Olaf stole the show in one brief moment wherein he recapped the events of the first film in a fan-favorite scene that became the talk of the Frozen-corner of the internet for quite some time. Now, after fans have demanded more of this type of story-retelling, Disney+ is ready to premiere a new series of shorts, where Olaf puts on a show, retelling the story of other Walt Disney Animation Studios Classics.

Today, Disney shared a second poster for Olaf Presents through their Twitter account:

In one week #OlafPresents, a series of Original Shorts, will become part of your world. ❄️ Start streaming on #DisneyPlusDay, November 12, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pSe9u4MuaO — Disney (@Disney) November 5, 2021

A trailer for Olaf Presents was released a few weeks ago, but here it is again in case you haven’t seen it:

About Olaf Presents:

, Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

Olaf Presents isn’t the only animated fun we’ll see hit Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th. We’ll also see a new short based on Pixar’s Luca, Ciao Alberto, and we’ll also see the domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse! and more.