IMAX Enhanced Launches on 13 Marvel Titles on Disney+ Day, November 12th

by | Nov 8, 2021 10:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Thirteen fan-favorite Marvel films will be available to watch at home in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio for the first time ever, launching IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream some of their favorite Marvel titles in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio at home with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, launching on November 12th as part of Disney’s company-wide Disney+ Day global celebration.
  • The new collaboration was announced today by The Walt Disney Company, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation.
  • With IMAX Enhanced on Disney+:
    • Subscribers will get more picture with IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio across 13 Marvel titles – all they need to do is hit play
    • IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, which offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences – meaning more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended
    • In the future, the collaboration will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS
  • The 13 titles available at launch include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on November 12th as well as other fan-favorite MCU movies like:
  • IMAX is the world’s most immersive canvas for filmmakers to bring their visions to audiences around the globe. With IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio, filmmakers can create a more immersive experience in theatres and now in the home, allowing audiences to see more of the action. Marvel fans have long called for more of The IMAX Experience at home, and now with certain IMAX Enhanced features on Disney+, subscribers will get what they have been waiting for – additional image at home as intended by the incredible teams behind some of the world’s most popular films.
  • With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS will enable content that can be viewed in-home with the highest fidelity, which ensures that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. Disney+ is the first major streaming service that will elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, rewarding its subscribers with new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.
  • Today’s announcement is the latest evolution in the storied relationship between IMAX and Marvel Studios, with audiences first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX in 2010.
  • Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned well over $1.6 billion across IMAX screens globally, making it the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available on November 12th feature select sequences in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.
  • Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12th with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

What They’re Saying:

  • Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX: “For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home. IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before.”
  • Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+: “Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app. We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future.”
  • Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi: “We are thrilled that fans of the MCU will soon have the opportunity to experience IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, in their own homes with the launch of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. DTS is proud to be an integral part of IMAX Enhanced and we are looking forward to unlocking more exciting technology for Disney+ subscribers in the future, which will include immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS.”

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed