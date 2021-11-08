IMAX Enhanced Launches on 13 Marvel Titles on Disney+ Day, November 12th

Thirteen fan-favorite Marvel films will be available to watch at home in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio for the first time ever, launching IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream some of their favorite Marvel Disney+

The new collaboration was announced today by The Walt Disney Company, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation.

With IMAX Enhanced on Disney+: Subscribers will get more picture with IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio across 13 Marvel titles – all they need to do is hit play IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, which offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences – meaning more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended In the future, the collaboration will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS

The 13 titles available at launch include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on November 12th as well as other fan-favorite MCU movies like: Iron Man Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Black Panther Avengers: Infinity War Ant-Man and The Wasp Captain Marvel Avengers: Endgame Black Widow

With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS will enable content that can be viewed in-home with the highest fidelity, which ensures that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. Disney+ is the first major streaming service that will elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, rewarding its subscribers with new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Today’s announcement is the latest evolution in the storied relationship between IMAX and Marvel Studios, with audiences first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX in 2010.

Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned well over $1.6 billion across IMAX screens globally, making it the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available on November 12th feature select sequences in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.

Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12th with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

What They’re Saying:

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX: "For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home. IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before."

Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+: "Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world's most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we'll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app. We're thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we're looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future."

“Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app. We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future.” Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi: “We are thrilled that fans of the MCU will soon have the opportunity to experience IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, in their own homes with the launch of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. DTS is proud to be an integral part of IMAX Enhanced and we are looking forward to unlocking more exciting technology for Disney+ subscribers in the future, which will include immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS.”