Disney Parks Debuts Fifth Holiday Droid: R5-D33R

For a fifth year, Disney Parks is releasing a special Droid Factory figure, this time introducing us to R5-D33R, a droid from Hoth that sports antlers atop its dome.

What’s Happening:

Every holiday season, Disney Parks releases one special Droid Factory figure. There’s been an astromech in a Santa hat, a droid holding mistletoe, and a red-and-green R2 unit, to name a few.

This year, the Disney Parks elves are ready to introduce the latest of these, the cleverly-named R5-D33R, a red, white, and gold droid from Hoth that sports antlers atop its unique dome.

Plus, some favorites from years past have been rereleased in a box set, and come with all-new winter weather accessories.

What They’re Saying:

Cody Hampton, brand merchandising at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: R5-D33R is our fifth R-series astromech in the holiday-themed Droid Factory series, so naturally we went with an R5 dome. The antlers definitely suit the droid, but are also removable giving extra variety for fans to mix and match. The red and gold color scheme is so classic for the holidays, so we played with the image of what a reindeer with sleigh bells may look like and incorporated the colors into R5-D33R…Releasing a box set featuring our first four R-series astromechs is a great opportunity to give some newer collectors the opportunity to get droids they may have missed from holidays past. We included a new scarf accessory on each droid in the set so that our collectors who have been with us from the beginning could take part in the fun as well. We believe these have become so popular because they’re fun, whimsical, and unique droid designs. It’s our hope that the Droid Factory series offers fans something to look forward to every holiday season, and now that six years have passed, fans are continuing to build quite the collection.